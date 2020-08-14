Dube scored the opening goal of Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Stars in Game 2.

Dube needed just 19 seconds to get on the scoresheet, but outside of one additional shot and three hits, he didn't have much more of an impact. The 22-year-old winger has struck for four goals and an assist with 16 shots and 15 hits in six playoff games so far. His emergence has given the Flames some depth scoring from the third line. Dube may see more minutes if Matthew Tkachuk (undisclosed) can't suit up for Friday's Game 3.