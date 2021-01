Dube (lower body) had one shot and two hits in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Canadiens.

Dube had missed the previous two games with his injury but was back in action on the Flames' top line alongside Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk. The 22-year-old was kept off the scoresheet in his 13:04 of ice time and has one goal and one assist in his four games this season.