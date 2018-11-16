Dube (concussion) is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Dube has missed the Flames' last four games due to a concussion, but it appears as though the 20-year-old pivot is now back to 100 percent. He'll likely return to a bottom-six role against Edmonton.

More News
Our Latest Stories