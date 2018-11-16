Flames' Dillon Dube: Ready to rock
Dube (concussion) is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Dube has missed the Flames' last four games due to a concussion, but it appears as though the 20-year-old pivot is now back to 100 percent. He'll likely return to a bottom-six role against Edmonton.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...