Dube managed an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Dube found Matthew Tkachuk for a cross-ice pass, leading to the Flames' first tally of the game. The 22-year-old Dube is up to three points, 10 shots and six hits through six contests this season. He'll be given opportunities to play in the top six throughout the year, but he's not quite consistent enough yet to be trusted in most fantasy formats.