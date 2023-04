Dube notched an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

Dube helped out on a Troy Stecher tally in the second period. This was Dube's fourth assist in the last six games, but he's gone 12 contests without a goal. The 24-year-old has still enjoyed a productive campaign with 45 points, 150 shots on net, 136 hits, 47 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 81 outings, mainly in a top-six role.