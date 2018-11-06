Flames' Dillon Dube: Remains in concussion protocol
Dube is still in the NHL's concussion protocol, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Recoveries from concussions are impossible to predict, so Dube should be considered out indefinitely until he's able to return to practice with his teammates. The 20-year-old pivot has only notched two assists in 14 appearances this season, so his absence shouldn't affect many fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...