Dube is still in the NHL's concussion protocol, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Recoveries from concussions are impossible to predict, so Dube should be considered out indefinitely until he's able to return to practice with his teammates. The 20-year-old pivot has only notched two assists in 14 appearances this season, so his absence shouldn't affect many fantasy lineups.

