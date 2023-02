Dube scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Dube has four goals and three helpers during his three-game point streak. The 24-year-old's second-period tally tied the game at 2-2, but the Flames' offense went cold after that. He's collected 16 goals, a career-high 34 points, 101 shots on net, 87 hits, 41 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 55 outings this season, with the bulk of his even-strength minutes lately coming on the top line.