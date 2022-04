Dube scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Dube tallied at 10:17 of the first period to open the scoring, but the Golden Knights replied with six unanswered goals. In his last 15 games, Dube's quietly put up 10 points, a plus-5 rating and 30 shots on net in a middle-six role. The 23-year-old has taken strides to be an everyday option this season, logging 25 points, 125 shots on net, a minus-4 rating and 72 hits in 71 appearances.