Dube scored a shorthanded goal on three shots, logged two hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Dube converted after a pass from Andrew Mangiapane on an odd-man rush while killing a penalty in the second period. Those two forwards have also worked as the wingers on the second line with Nazem Kadri throughout the preseason and into the regular season. Dube showed flashes of talent with 18 goals and 14 assists in 79 contests last season, so he could be a breakout candidate for 2022-23.