Dube scored two goals on four shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Nashville.

Dube opened the scoring in the first period with a power-play goal before firing a wrister by Juuse Saros in the second. The 23-year-old winger has been on fire of late, scoring two goals in back-to-back games while scoring eight in his last seven contests. Dube has a career-best 32 points with 18 goals and 14 assists in 77 games this season.