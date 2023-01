Dube scored two goals on four shots, fueling the Flames to a 4-1 win over the Blues on Thursday.

The first star of the game, Dube scored the game-winning goal off a puck that bounced into the slot when the Blues failed to clear the zone. He would also add an empty-net goal to ice the game at 4-1. This game snaps a five-game pointless streak for the Canadian forward. On the season, Dube has 10 goals and 23 points in 43 games.