Flames' Dillon Dube: Scoring dries up
Dube has no points in his last six games.
Dube has five shots on goal and eight hits in that span, but the young forward hasn't been able to get back on the scoresheet. He's produced seven points in 16 outings, but he's just a bottom-six winger so far. Fantasy owners can find more consistent production elsewhere.
