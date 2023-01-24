Dube scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Dube converted on a pass from Andrew Mangiapane on a 2-on-1 rush in overtime to seal the win. This was Dube's second straight game-winning goal -- he also secured Saturday's win over the Lightning. The 24-year-old is getting back into form with four tallies and a helper over his last six outings, putting him at 12 goals, 26 points, 82 shots on net, 80 hits, 22 PIM and an even plus-minus rating in 48 contests this season.