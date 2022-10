Dube notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Dube has gone five games without a goal, but he's picked up three assists in that span. His only tally of the year came on Opening Night, but it hasn't been for a lack of trying -- he has 13 shots on net through six contests. The 24-year-old has added seven hits, four PIM and a plus-1 rating while holding down a spot on the second line.