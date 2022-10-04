Dube is making an impact playing alongside Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapane, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

Dube has spent the better part of his NHL career in a third-line role. That's where he was last year when he put up 18 goals and 14 assists in 79 games despite averaging just 12:50 of ice time per game. Claiming a top-six role to begin the year could make Dube a solid sleeper pick in fantasy drafts, especially if Mangiapane and Kadri can show their impressive 2021-22 campaigns weren't flukes.