Dube posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 7-4 win over the Stars.

Dube ended a three-game mini-slump when he set up A.J. Greer's first-period marker. Playing mainly in a bottom-six role this season has had a negative impact on Dube's offense -- he's at just seven points through 19 outings after logging 45 points last year. The 25-year-old has added 22 shots on net, 10 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating in 2023-24.