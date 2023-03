Dube produced an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Prior to Tuesday, Dube opened March with six straight scoreless outings. He's been bumped from the top line during his slump -- after a stint on the fourth line, he's found a spot alongside Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri. Dube is up to 17 goals, 22 assists, 118 shots on net, 113 hits, 43 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 68 contests in what's still been a career year despite the recent struggles.