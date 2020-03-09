Dube scored a power-play goal and served up four hits in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Dube ended a nine-game point drought with his tally. The 21-year-old winger is up to 16 points, 60 shots and 59 hits through 45 contests. He's stuck in a third-line role, which limits Dube's chances to contribute to the Flames' offense.