Dube notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Dube had the secondary helper on Noah Hanifin's goal, but it was a key pass to keep the play alive. The 22-year-old Dube is up to 11 points in 22 contests this season. That would be a 40-point pace in a full campaign -- the Canadian winger could be attracting some attention in deeper fantasy formats.