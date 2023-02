Dube logged an assist and two hits in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

Dube has four goals and four helpers over his last five outings. The 24-year-old set up Tyler Toffoli's third-period tally. Dube's play on the top line has been a bright spot for an inconsistent team. The winger is at 16 goals, 19 helpers, 104 shots on net, 91 hits, 41 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 57 contests this season.