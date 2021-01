Dube (lower body) won't suit up in Thursday's game against Montreal, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Dube will miss his third straight contest with the lower body issue, as he appears closing in on a return. The 22-year-old has scored one goal and two points in his two games this season. In his stead, look for Joakim Nordstrom or Buddy Robinson to enter the lineup Thursday.