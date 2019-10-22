Flames' Dillon Dube: Strong start in minors
Dube has six assists in as many games with AHL Stockton this year.
Dube narrowly missed the Flames' Opening Night roster, but he's been a good soldier in the bus league, helping Stockton to stake out the early lead atop the AHL's Pacific Division. Dube would likely be near the top of the list if reinforcements are needed with the parent club.
