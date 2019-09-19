Flames' Dillon Dube: Strong start to preseason
Dube posted a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Sharks.
Dube was put in a prime position to succeed, skating alongside Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan for this contest. Dube didn't disappoint, setting up Monahan for the opening tally. Dube then added his tally in the second period, making it 5-3 at the time. He now has three points through two preseason games. A natural center, the 21-year-old has often played right wing in his limited NHL time. Given the Flames' center depth, a switch to the wing may be a requirement for him to stick on the roster.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.