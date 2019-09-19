Dube posted a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Sharks.

Dube was put in a prime position to succeed, skating alongside Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan for this contest. Dube didn't disappoint, setting up Monahan for the opening tally. Dube then added his tally in the second period, making it 5-3 at the time. He now has three points through two preseason games. A natural center, the 21-year-old has often played right wing in his limited NHL time. Given the Flames' center depth, a switch to the wing may be a requirement for him to stick on the roster.