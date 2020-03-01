Flames' Dillon Dube: Stuck in six-game point drought
Dube has no points in his last six games.
The Flames' depth offense has disappeared over the second half of February. Dube's dry spell has him at 15 points, 56 shots and 51 hits through 41 appearances this season. The 21-year-old winger is still a player who could be worth stashing for dynasty owners, but he's not likely to have much value in redraft formats.
More News
-
Flames' Dillon Dube: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Flames' Dillon Dube: First career three-point game•
-
Flames' Dillon Dube: No points in last four games•
-
Flames' Dillon Dube: Provides assist in shootout win•
-
Flames' Dillon Dube: Lights lamp Saturday•
-
Flames' Dillon Dube: Ends eight-game point drought•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.