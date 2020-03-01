Play

Dube has no points in his last six games.

The Flames' depth offense has disappeared over the second half of February. Dube's dry spell has him at 15 points, 56 shots and 51 hits through 41 appearances this season. The 21-year-old winger is still a player who could be worth stashing for dynasty owners, but he's not likely to have much value in redraft formats.

