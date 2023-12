Dube has failed to record a point over his last 14 games.

Dube has been stuck on the fourth line for a while, averaging 9:30 of ice time per game during his drought. His goal-scoring slump is even longer at 22 contests. Dube has a mere seven points, 33 shots on net, 18 hits, 17 blocked shots and minus-7 rating over 33 appearances. With the lack of results, it's possible he's at risk of being a healthy scratch at some point -- Walker Duehr would be the one to step into the lineup.