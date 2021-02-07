Dube scored a power-play goal and served up an assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Oilers.

Dube set up Elias Lindholm for a goal 56 seconds into the game. While the momentum swung back and forth, Dube restored the lead for the Flames with his power-play tally in the third period, converting on a feed from Mark Giordano. Through eight games, the 22-year-old Dube has five points, 14 shots on net and a plus-1 rating. He's getting time on the top line with Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk -- that's a position that should yield plenty of scoring chances for Dube.