Dube scored a goal on two shots, doled out a pair of hits, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Dube capitalized on a misplay by Nate Schmidt in the second period to give the Flames a 3-2 lead. That tally nearly held up as the game-winner, but Brock Boeser forced overtime with a shorthanded goal in the final minute of regulation. The 22-year-old Dube was technically demoted to the third line in Monday's contest after seeing most of his time on the first line this season. That said, the Canadian winger played 12:47 compared to his season average of 13:59. Dube has six points, 19 shots, 11 hits and eight PIM through 12 contests.