Dube notched a goal and two assists for AHL Stockton in Friday's 5-2 win over the San Diego Gulls.

He went plus-4 and had six shots in that contest. In the bus league, Dube has posted 30 points in 28 games this season. He spent the early part of the season getting a taste of NHL action, recording five points in 23 games. The second round pick from 2016 will continue to season with the Heat for the foreseeable future.

More News
Our Latest Stories