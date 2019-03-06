Flames' Dillon Dube: Three-point game with AHL Heat
Dube notched a goal and two assists for AHL Stockton in Friday's 5-2 win over the San Diego Gulls.
He went plus-4 and had six shots in that contest. In the bus league, Dube has posted 30 points in 28 games this season. He spent the early part of the season getting a taste of NHL action, recording five points in 23 games. The second round pick from 2016 will continue to season with the Heat for the foreseeable future.
