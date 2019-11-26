Play

Dube scored a goal during Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

Dube scored what was just the second goal of his NHL career in a loss to the Penguins, giving the 21-year-old his first point at the NHL level in 2019-20. Likely to bounce back and forth between the minors and the NHL, Dube should not be on fantasy rosters at this stage of his young career.

More News
Our Latest Stories