Flames' Dillon Dube: Tickles twine in loss
Dube scored a goal during Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.
Dube scored what was just the second goal of his NHL career in a loss to the Penguins, giving the 21-year-old his first point at the NHL level in 2019-20. Likely to bounce back and forth between the minors and the NHL, Dube should not be on fantasy rosters at this stage of his young career.
