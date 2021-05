Dube scored a goal in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Senators.

Dube reached the double-digit goals milestone for the first time in his career with his third-period tally Sunday. The 22-year-old forward is up to 19 points, 73 shots on net, 59 hits and 18 PIM in 47 outings. He's mainly seen middle-six usage in 2020-21 with a modest uptick in offense from last year's 16-point output in 45 games.