Dube scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Dube got loose on a breakaway in the second period and scored his seventh goal of the year. He also assisted on Elias Lindholm's tally a few minutes later. Dube has 14 points, 47 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-1 rating through 26 contests. He's only two points shy of his output from 45 games last season.