Dube is banged up and will consequently miss Wednesday's game against Dallas, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Dube wasn't on the ice for Tuesday's practice or Wednesday's optional skate, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports. The 25-year-old forward has a goal and three points in nine contests this year. It sounds like Dube should be regarded as day-to-day, and his status for Saturday's contest against Seattle hasn't been determined.