Dube scored a pair of goals on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Dube has netted six goals in his last six outings. His second tally Saturday stood as the game-winner, his first such goal this season. The 24-year-old is up to 16 markers, 30 points, 137 shots on net, 82 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 76 contests. Dube appears to be locked in as a third-liner, though he could occasionally get some time on the second line if head coach Darryl Sutter wants to mix up his forwards.