Flames' Dillon Dube: Won't play Thursday
Dube (concussion) isn't expected to play Thursday against the Canadiens, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Dube's concussion is apparently no longer an issue, but coach Bill Peters wants the 20-year-old pivot to log a little more practice time before returning to game action. Dube's next opportunity to rejoin the lineup will come Saturday against the Oilers.
