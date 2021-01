Dube (lower body) did not take pregame warmups and is out for Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Danny Austin of the Calgary Herald reports.

Dube will miss his second straight game with the injury. Earlier Tuesday, Dube was described as being ready if it were a playoff game by head coach Geoff Ward, so his absence shouldn't last much longer. The 22-year-old forward will set his sights on being ready for Thursday's game in Montreal.