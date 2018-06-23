Flames' Dmitri Zavgorodny: Great value for Flames in Round 7

Zavgorodny was drafted 198th overall by the Flames at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Zavgorodny earned some bonus points in the eyes of scouts by agreeing to come over from Russia to play for QMJHL Rimouski this past season. While the results were mixed, he displayed a decent amount of offensive ability and put up 26 goals in his first campaign in North America. Zavgorodny's struggles come with the physical aspect of the sport. He's smaller than the 5-foot-9, 165 pounds that he is listed at and he has shown little ability to make plays in the corners and in front of the net. His vision and shot make him a real asset on the power play, but it's going to take several years of physical development before Zavgorodny is an option for the Flames.