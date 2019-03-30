Flames' Dmitri Zavgorodny: Inks entry-level deal
Zavgorodny officially signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flames on Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The Flames have been high on their 2018 seventh-round pick ever since fall training camp, and Zavgorodny has 64 points in 67 games with Rimouski in the QMJHL this campaign. The Russian is listed at 5-foot-9, so it's tough to predict his possible NHL impact for the future. With Zavgorodny signed, expect the Flames to send him to AHL Stockton for the time being as he continues his development.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...