Zavgorodny officially signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flames on Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The Flames have been high on their 2018 seventh-round pick ever since fall training camp, and Zavgorodny has 64 points in 67 games with Rimouski in the QMJHL this campaign. The Russian is listed at 5-foot-9, so it's tough to predict his possible NHL impact for the future. With Zavgorodny signed, expect the Flames to send him to AHL Stockton for the time being as he continues his development.