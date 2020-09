The Flames assigned Zavgorodny to KHL St. Petersburg on Monday.

Zavgorodny dominated the QMJHL last season, racking up 29 goals and 67 points in 40 games. He'll head to his home country of Russia to get some work in at the top level with SKA St. Petersburg. It's unclear if the 20-year-old forward will stay in Russia for the rest of the season or head back to North America when the NHL and AHL seasons begin.