Zavgorodny has ended his loan stint with KHL side St. Petersburg in order to return to Calgary ahead of training camp, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Zavgorodny registered three assists in six games in the KHL, a far cry from his point per game pace while playing in the QMJHL. Selected by the Flames in the seventh round of the 2018 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old winger figures to be a long shot for a spot on the 23-man roster and will likely begin the year with AHL Stockton.