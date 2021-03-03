The Flames waived Simon on Wednesday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
Simon has been a healthy scratch for all but one of Calgary's last seven contests, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The 26-year-old forward, who's gone scoreless through nine top-level appearances this season, will likely join the taxi squad if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
More News
-
Flames' Dominik Simon: Often healthy scratch•
-
Flames' Dominik Simon: Starts camp on top line•
-
Flames' Dominik Simon: Signs one-year deal with Calgary•
-
Dominik Simon: Won't receive qualifying offer•
-
Penguins' Dominik Simon: Set to miss 6-7 months•
-
Penguins' Dominik Simon: Considered week-to-week•