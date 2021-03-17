site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Flames' Dominik Simon: Rises to active roster
Simon was promoted to the active roster Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Simon hasn't suited up since March 1. The 26-year-old has played nine games for the Flames but has yet to post his first point.
