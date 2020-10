Simon (shoulder) penned a one-year, $700,000 contract with the Flames on Thursday.

Simon drew into 64 games with the Penguins last season, picking up seven goals and 22 points over that span. He'll likely slot in as a rotational, bottom-six option for Calgary in 2020-21, so he won't be a desirable fantasy option. The 26-year-old forward underwent shoulder surgery in April, but he should be for next year's training camp.