Simon (shoulder) is skating on the top line alongside Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan on the first day training camp, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.

Not only has Simon put his April shoulder surgery behind him, but he's also opening camp in a prime lineup spot with two of Calgary's most skilled forwards. Salvian notes that former Penguins teammate Sidney Crosby has praised Simon's ability to dig pucks out of the corner, so perhaps the Flames are hoping he can use that skill to generate offensive zone possession for Gaudreau and Monahan, who offer more finesse than board play.