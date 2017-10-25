Hamilton racked up a pair of assists in Tuesday's win over the Predators.

Hamilton continues to produce at a steady rate for Calgary, managing one goal and five assists through nine contests. It's worth noting, however, the 24-year-old logged just 16:44 of ice time Tuesday and is yet to make an impact on the power play this season. The Flames are likely looking for a bit more out of Hamilton right now, but from a fantasy perspective, it's hard to complain too much about his point production. After a 50-point campaign in 2016-17, he remains one of the more valuable blueliners around.