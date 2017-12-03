Hamilton picked up a pair of assists in Saturday's loss to the Oilers.

Hamilton logged 23:20 of ice time in the loss and now has 13 points in 26 contests. The 24-year-old is producing at a decent rate and playing on the power play, but he's been fairly inconsistent given his heavy ice time and prominent role. Hamilton can be a valuable fantasy blueliner in many settings, but prepare to deal with some stretches of minimal to no production.