Flames' Dougie Hamilton: Hat trick no consolation for loss
Hamilton posted a hat trick on five shots with two power-play goals factored into his total Saturday night against the Panthers, but his team was still saddled with a 6-3 home loss.
This was the first career hat trick for Hamilton -- who was playing in his 400th career game -- but his tremendous effort was spoiled by the outcome. "Obviously a cool thing to do, but tough in a game like that," said Hamilton in a report by the Associated Press. "I've had two goals before and you always say to yourself, well maybe there's a chance you can score a hat trick, but never did it. The last one I had that I remember was minor hockey. It's been a while." Backed by a quality shooting percentage (7.0), Hamilton now ranks second overall behind Nashville's P.K. Subban for goals by defenseman at 13.
