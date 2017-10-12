Flames' Dougie Hamilton: Ice time dipping
Hamilton has averaged just 17:34 of ice time (2:42 with the man advantage) through the past two games.
Hamilton's usage throughout his tenure in Calgary has been curious to say the least, as he's frequently seen his minutes climb and drop for no apparent reason. Regardless, the 24-year-old defenseman remains an excellent fantasy asset and already has two assists through the first four games of the campaign. He hit the 50-point benchmark for the first time in his career last season, and posting a similar total in 2017-18 is well within reach. It'll just be more difficult if he's playing fewer than 20 minutes a night.
