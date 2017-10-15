Flames' Dougie Hamilton: Leads the way with two goals Saturday
Hamilton potted a pair of goals in Saturday's win over the Canucks.
Hamilton was very involved in the offense Saturday, firing four shots on goal and being credited with the game-winning tally. After a 50-point season in 2016-17, Hamilton has emerged as a fantasy asset on the Flames' blueline. He's put up four points through six games thus far and logs steady minutes on the top defensive pairing with Mark Giordano. Use him well.
