Flames' Dougie Hamilton: Leaves with injury
Hamilton suffered a lower-body injury during Saturday's game against the Golden Knights and did not return, Pat Stienberg of Sportsnet 960 reports.
The Flames aren't going to the playoffs, so this might not end up being an issue. As long as it isn't serious, it shouldn't impact the defenseman's preparations for next season.
