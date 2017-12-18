Hamilton recorded a pair of helpers in Sunday's win over Vancouver.

While he did contribute on offense, it's worth noting Hamilton logged just 16:54 of ice time in the victory -- his second-lowest total of the season. The 24-year-old had been held off the scoresheet in seven straight games prior to Sunday and now has 15 points (three goals) in 34 games on the season. The 24-year-old has great fantasy potential, but these inconsistent performances sure are frustrating. If you can deal with the droughts, Hamilton can be serviceable in some formats.