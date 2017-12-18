Flames' Dougie Hamilton: Nabs two assists
Hamilton recorded a pair of helpers in Sunday's win over Vancouver.
While he did contribute on offense, it's worth noting Hamilton logged just 16:54 of ice time in the victory -- his second-lowest total of the season. The 24-year-old had been held off the scoresheet in seven straight games prior to Sunday and now has 15 points (three goals) in 34 games on the season. The 24-year-old has great fantasy potential, but these inconsistent performances sure are frustrating. If you can deal with the droughts, Hamilton can be serviceable in some formats.
More News
-
Flames' Dougie Hamilton: Collects two assists•
-
Flames' Dougie Hamilton: Notches power-play marker in victory•
-
Flames' Dougie Hamilton: Produces two helpers in win•
-
Flames' Dougie Hamilton: Scores, fires six shots in loss•
-
Flames' Dougie Hamilton: Bags two assists Tuesday•
-
Flames' Dougie Hamilton: Leads the way with two goals Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...